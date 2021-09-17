Makati street placed under 14-day lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati government yesterday placed H. Santos street in Barangay Tejeros under a 14-day granular lockdown.

“I ordered the granular lockdown due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area. We need to contain the transmission of the virus by promptly identifying, isolating and treating infected residents,” Mayor Abby Binay said in a statement.

Binay assured the affected residents they would receive essential goods, citing the successful implementation of a localized community quarantine in Barangay Pio del Pilar last March.

“After successfully implementing a localized lockdown before, we can assure the affected families that we will take care of their basic needs while they remain at home. We have prepared food packs and other essential items, including COVID-19 kits for infected residents,” Binay said.

The city health department recorded eight COVID-19 cases and 25 suspected cases from H. Santos street.

As of Wednesday, Barangay Tejeros had posted 51 active cases of COVID-19.

Binay said a “concierge-like” station has been set up in a strategic area within the locked down zone to assist residents, including those who need to buy medicines and other essentials.

City hall will deploy swab teams to conduct house-to-house RT-PCR tests. Asymptomatic patients and their close contacts will be prioritized.

“I appeal to residents of H. Santos street to cooperate so that we can curb the spread of the virus,” Binay said.

“Our goal is to help those infected recover without the need to go to the hospital so the city’s healthcare system will not collapse,” she added.

Binay urged residents to be proactive and call the city’s epidemiology and surveillance unit at 8870-1442, 8870-1444, 8870-1447 and 8870-1448 once they manifest COVID symptoms.