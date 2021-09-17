Clark reopens parks, outdoor spaces

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines — The Clark Development Corp. reopened its parks, open spaces, bike paths and other communal outdoor spaces starting yesterday.

In a memorandum circular dated Sept. 12, only individuals aged 15 to 65, except those with comorbidities or who are pregnant, are allowed to participate in outdoor exercises, non-contact sports and recreational activities here.

Visitors must not be grouped by more than three to maintain physical distancing, except when they belong to one household.

Proof of residency will be required for those who will claim that they belong to the same household.

Picnics, family gatherings and similar activities are strictly prohibited. No pets are allowed.