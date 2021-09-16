2 students killed in MSU campus

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Probers still have no leads on the murder of two students at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Tuesday.

Third year college students Omar Zinal and Hamzah Rauf were shot by a suspected gun-for-hire near the graduate school building of the state-run university.

The victims died at the scene.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region police director, said the Marawi police was directed to tap school officials in identifying the culprits.

Reports said only one of the victims could have been the target of the attack.