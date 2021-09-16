DND: Terror threat to be validated

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense (DND) is validating a reported terror threat on the Philippines following an advisory from the Japanese government.

“As with reports concerning the safety and security of our communities, the advisory by the Japanese embassy in Manila would be subjected to validation,” DND spokesman Director Arsenio Andolong said yesterday.

Andolong said the DND takes cognizance of the terror alert issued by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to its citizens in the Philippines.

“After the Marawi rebellion, the DND and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have been on constant heightened alert for terrorist activities. We are working closely with other government agencies such as the Anti-Terrorism Council to continuously monitor and assess terror threats within our borders all year round,” Andolong said.

On Tuesday, the military said it has not received reports on any terror threat, but it is taking such information seriously.

“We seriously take all reports that pertain to security matters, especially on terrorism,” AFP spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sees no reason for the public to be alarmed over the possible terror attacks in Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines.

PCG Commandant Vice Admiral Leopoldo Laroya said they are regularly conducting sea patrols and strictly monitoring maritime transportation and infrastructure.