NBI nabs alleged Abu Sayyaf member

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) counterterrorism division has arrested an alleged member of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf in Quezon City.

Albazir Abdulla, also known as Abu Saif, was nabbed for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of Golden Harvest plantation workers in Lantawan, Basilan on June 11, 2001.

Abdulla was apprehended at the Salam Compound in Barangay Culiat last Friday following surveillance operations, NBI officer-in-charge Director Eric Distor said yesterday.

The suspect was the second to be arrested this year among alleged terrorists who hid in Metro Manila, Distor added.

Wahab Jamal, alias Ustadz Usman Halipa, was nabbed in Taguig on May 7.

Abdulla and Jamal integrated into society as “spies,” according to the NBI.