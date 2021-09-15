



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
PNP 'all set' for granular lockdown in Metro Manila — Eleazar
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 12:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP 'all set' for granular lockdown in Metro Manila â€” Eleazar
A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Wednesday said it is ready to assist in implementing the new granular lockdown in Metro Manila on the eve of its implementation. 



Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, said cops in the capital region have been told to familiarize with the lockdown's guidelines, and work with local governments for enforcing it. 





“We are continuously coordinating with the LGUs in Metro Manila for proper enforcement of these rules," he said, "from the identification of areas that would be placed under lockdown up to the distribution of assistance to the affected residents."



Metro Manila will shift to "Alert Level 4" of the granular lockdown starting September 16.



Some restrictions would be eased as a result of this, such as indoor dining allowed again, and limited capacity permitted in personal care services and in places of worship.



Eleazar said cops were instructed to also work with barangay (village) officials in implementing the adjusted curfew period beginning tomorrow. 



Metro Manila mayors have agreed to relax the hours, which would now be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. from the original start of 8 p.m.



The PNP chief sought to appeal to the public to follow the rules and regulations under the respective alert level systems of areas across the country. 



"With the start of this tomorrow, we ask the public to cooperate for an orderly implementation," Eleazar added in Filipino, "and for us to meet our goal of controlling and eventually ending this pandemic."



The Philippines is battling a fresh surge of coronavirus cases that experts said may be driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. 



Health authorities have reported record-high infections in the previous weeks, with the highest daily rise since the pandemic hit seen on September 11 at 26,303.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CURFEW
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: September 14, 2021 - 10:16am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 14, 2021 - 10:16am                              


                              
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.



Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.



Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:55pm                              


                              
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.



Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 8, 2021 - 11:48am                              


                              
The government should compensate small businesses in Metro Manila that were affected by shifting decisions on quarantine classifications, Akbayan paty-list says.



Metro Manila was supposed to shift to General Community Quarantine on Wednesday until an announcement on Tuesday evening that that planned shift, which was supposed to also see a shift to "granular" lockdowns, would be deferred until September 15 or until guidelines are finalized.



"The [Inter-Agency Task Force] must reimburse small businesses that incurred losses due to its ‘laban-bawi’ quarantine protocols. This kind of negligence and thoughtlessness from the government hurts everyone, especially small enterprises and their workers who are trying their best to survive despite the pandemic," party-list nominee Perci Cendaña says in a statement.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 7, 2021 - 6:50pm                              


                              
Metro Manila to remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until September 15, 2021 or until the government irons out guidelines on a new quarantine system, the Palace announces.



Metro Manila was supposed to revert to General Community Quarantine from September 8 as the government tests using 'granular' lockdowns instead of region-wide quarantine classifications.

                           

                           

                              

                                 September 6, 2021 - 12:40pm                              


                              
Metro Manila is reverting to the more lenient General Community Quarantine from September 8 to 30, according to a resolution by the inter-agency pandemic task force.



Members of the task force last week said the government may shift to "granular" lockdowns, or smaller-scale and localized hard lockdowns, instead of classifications that are region-wide.  

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 teens hacked to death in Leyte
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man went on a hacking spree following an argument with his partner over money in Barangay Barayong in Palo, Leyte on Monday, killing two of his  stepchildren.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Firm faces rap for failing to report 57 COVID-19 cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government is planning to file charges against a construction firm over its alleged failure to report at least 57 COVID-19 cases among its workers to local health officials.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 NPA rebels killed in Negros Occidental clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three suspected New People’s Army rebels were killed while 14 others were arrested, four of them wounded, following an encounter with police Special Action Force commandos in Barangay Tabu in Ilog, Negros Occidental...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte extends Boracay task force
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte signed yesterday an executive order extending the term of the Boracay Inter-agency Task Force.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar pushes more protected areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar pushes more protected areas


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Cynthia Villar wants six more ecologically vital areas to be declared protected under the country’s National Integrated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2 students killed in MSU-Marawi campus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 students killed in MSU-Marawi campus


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Investigators are still clueless on the murder of two students inside the supposedly secured campus of the Mindanao State...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crame quarantine facility full
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crame quarantine facility full


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The primary COVID-19 quarantine facility at the Philippine National Police headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City has reached...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila: Medical oxygen tank supply still high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila: Medical oxygen tank supply still high


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila’s medical oxygen tank reserves remain high, the city government said yesterday, belying talk of a shortage.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No takers on PGH&rsquo;s call for new doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No takers on PGH’s call for new doctors


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The spokesperson for the Philippine General Hospital sounded the call for new doctors to apply and help the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan starts vax drive for non-residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan starts vax drive for non-residents


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
San Juan City started vaccinating people from other territories within and outside Metro Manila yesterday, with registrants...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with