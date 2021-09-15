PNP 'all set' for granular lockdown in Metro Manila â€” Eleazar

PNP 'all set' for granular lockdown in Metro Manila — Eleazar
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Wednesday said it is ready to assist in implementing the new granular lockdown in Metro Manila on the eve of its implementation.
Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the PNP, said cops in the capital region have been told to familiarize with the lockdown's guidelines, and work with local governments for enforcing it.
“We are continuously coordinating with the LGUs in Metro Manila for proper enforcement of these rules," he said, "from the identification of areas that would be placed under lockdown up to the distribution of assistance to the affected residents."
Metro Manila will shift to "Alert Level 4" of the granular lockdown starting September 16.
Some restrictions would be eased as a result of this, such as indoor dining allowed again, and limited capacity permitted in personal care services and in places of worship.
Eleazar said cops were instructed to also work with barangay (village) officials in implementing the adjusted curfew period beginning tomorrow.
Metro Manila mayors have agreed to relax the hours, which would now be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. from the original start of 8 p.m.
The PNP chief sought to appeal to the public to follow the rules and regulations under the respective alert level systems of areas across the country.
"With the start of this tomorrow, we ask the public to cooperate for an orderly implementation," Eleazar added in Filipino, "and for us to meet our goal of controlling and eventually ending this pandemic."
The Philippines is battling a fresh surge of coronavirus cases that experts said may be driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.
Health authorities have reported record-high infections in the previous weeks, with the highest daily rise since the pandemic hit seen on September 11 at 26,303.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.
Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.
Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.
The government should compensate small businesses in Metro Manila that were affected by shifting decisions on quarantine classifications, Akbayan paty-list says.
Metro Manila was supposed to shift to General Community Quarantine on Wednesday until an announcement on Tuesday evening that that planned shift, which was supposed to also see a shift to "granular" lockdowns, would be deferred until September 15 or until guidelines are finalized.
"The [Inter-Agency Task Force] must reimburse small businesses that incurred losses due to its ‘laban-bawi’ quarantine protocols. This kind of negligence and thoughtlessness from the government hurts everyone, especially small enterprises and their workers who are trying their best to survive despite the pandemic," party-list nominee Perci Cendaña says in a statement.
Metro Manila to remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until September 15, 2021 or until the government irons out guidelines on a new quarantine system, the Palace announces.
Metro Manila was supposed to revert to General Community Quarantine from September 8 as the government tests using 'granular' lockdowns instead of region-wide quarantine classifications.
Metro Manila is reverting to the more lenient General Community Quarantine from September 8 to 30, according to a resolution by the inter-agency pandemic task force.
Members of the task force last week said the government may shift to "granular" lockdowns, or smaller-scale and localized hard lockdowns, instead of classifications that are region-wide.
- Latest
- Trending