CHR investigating death of student due to alleged hazing

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday said it has launched an inquiry into the death of a grade 10 student in San Enrique, Negros Occidental.

San Enrique police on Monday said that it was investigating three fraternity members connected to the death of the 18-year-old student who died of hematoma on September 9 after undergoing alleged hazing.

Lt. Sammy Gasataya, deputy chief of the San Enrique police, said authorities recovered a wooden paddle allegedly used in the hazing at the house of one of the suspects. He added that the investigation bore out that the suspects recruited the victim in March this year.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia in a statement flagged the circumstances surrounding the student's death as "alarming," adding that the commission has launched an independent probe.

"We condole with the victim’s family and his loved ones," De Guia said. "CHR has always held a strong stance against hazing and its consequences."

"While online schooling has been the norm during the pandemic, we remind schools and higher education institutions that they remain duty-bound to uphold and protect the rights of its students, and hazing is a direct violation of their student’s right to safety, security, and a threat to their well-being."

The suspects, whose names were withheld by police, denied they had a hand in the death of the victim. But the victim reportedly told his parents that the three had hit him with a paddle before he died.

De Guia also called on the Department of Education to "take cognizance of this incident," and urged schools and the security sector to "ensure proper and complete implementation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2008 and to practice vigilance in monitoring the country’s schools and universities." — with a report from The STAR