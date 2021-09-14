QC urges companies to report COVID-19 cases, eyes suit vs construction firm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government urged companies Tuesday to immediately report possible COVID-19 cases among their workers as it plans to sue a construction firm for possible failure to report cases to the city's health office.

“We call on companies to immediately inform us about their workers who could be positive for COVID-19. This is to avoid the spread of the virus in their work area and to nearby communities,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement sent to reporters.

"If you do not cooperate and you cause inconvenience as well as the community, we will not hesitate to file a case against you," she also said in Filipino.

This comes after City Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro said cases would be filed for violation of health protocols against Millennium Erector Corporation (MEC), currently undertaking the construction of Manhattan Cubao, after 57 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in its premises.

“If evidence proves that MEC was aware of its workers’ situation but failed to report to the CESU, then they may be held criminally liable pursuant to Section 2.c of the IRR of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act,” Casimiro said.

The Department of the Building Official, headed by Dale Peral, a lawyer, endorsed the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act No. 11332 after it issued a Cease and Desist Order last August 26 against MEC to halt all construction activities.

“The [Cease and Desist Order] will not be lifted until there is clearance from the CESU and DBO,” said Perral.

What happened?

After the discovery of one index case on August 16, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit conducted mass testing of 271 workers, 13 of which turned out positive and were brought to one of the city’s COVID-19 facilities.

The area was also placed under a special concern lockdown. An additional 13 positive workers were brought to the city's facilities five days later.

On August 26, the CESU conducted mass testing anew on the initially negative workers after the contact tracers and the barangay noticed that many of them were asking for paracetamol and many were coughing. As it turned out, CESU said 30 additional workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.