



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
QC urges companies to report COVID-19 cases, eyes suit vs construction firm
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 1:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
QC urges companies to report COVID-19 cases, eyes suit vs construction firm
Patients are seen inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital and Medical Center (QCGHMC) on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government urged companies Tuesday to immediately report possible COVID-19 cases among their workers as it plans to sue a construction firm for possible failure to report cases to the city's health office.



“We call on companies to immediately inform us about their workers who could be positive for COVID-19. This is to avoid the spread of the virus in their work area and to nearby communities,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement sent to reporters.



"If you do not cooperate and you cause inconvenience as well as the community, we will not hesitate to file a case against you," she also said in Filipino. 



This comes after City Attorney Orlando Paolo Casimiro said cases would be filed for violation of health protocols against Millennium Erector Corporation (MEC), currently undertaking the construction of Manhattan Cubao, after 57 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in its premises.



“If evidence proves that MEC was aware of its workers’ situation but failed to report to the CESU, then they may be held criminally liable pursuant to Section 2.c of the IRR of RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act,” Casimiro said.



The Department of the Building Official, headed by Dale Peral, a lawyer, endorsed the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act No. 11332 after it issued a Cease and Desist Order last August 26 against MEC to halt all construction activities.



“The [Cease and Desist Order] will not be lifted until there is clearance from the CESU and DBO,” said Perral.



What happened?



After the discovery of one index case on August 16, the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit conducted mass testing of 271 workers, 13 of which turned out positive and were brought to one of the city’s COVID-19 facilities.



The area was also placed under a special concern lockdown. An additional 13 positive workers were brought to the city's facilities five days later.



On August 26, the CESU conducted mass testing anew on the initially negative workers after the contact tracers and the barangay noticed that many of them were asking for paracetamol and many were coughing. As it turned out, CESU said 30 additional workers tested positive for COVID-19. 



 






Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      QUEZON CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Grade 10 student dies from hazing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Grade 10 student reportedly died after undergoing hazing in San Enrique, Negros Occidental.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FDA: Nasal sprays can’t treat, prevent COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Food and Drug Administration yesterday warned the public against misleading claims by pharmaceutical companies that nasal spray products could be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taguig starts vaccine registration for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taguig starts vaccine registration for minors


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Taguig government has opened the registration of minors for COVID-19 vaccination.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ultra Lotto prize soars to P109 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is expected to reach P109.5 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Senate OKs bill renaming Quezon City Roosevelt Avenue after FPJ
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Senate unanimously approved on third and final reading a bill that would rename Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City after the late movie star Fernando Poe Jr.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More LGUs defer school opening due to COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cesar Ramirez |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After Dagupan City, the municipal governments of Binalonan and Villasis, both in Pangasinan, also deferred the opening of classes to prevent the spread of COVID.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Slain ‘rebel,’ 2 others test positive for COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The suspected New People’s Army guerrilla, who was killed in a series of encounters in Bukidnon last week, and his two companions tested positive for COVID-19, the military reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 nabbed for explosives
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Troopers foiled an alleged attempt by two men and a woman to smuggle a grenade and an improvised explosive device in Banga, South Cotabato on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Offshore mining in Lingayen Gulf will destroy fishers' livelihoods, group says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Offshore mining in Lingayen Gulf will destroy fishers' livelihoods, group says


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“This proposed offshore mining would certainly spell doom to the livelihood of thousands of small fishers who subsist...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jolina death toll climbs to 17; Kiko exits Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jolina death toll climbs to 17; Kiko exits Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The death toll from Typhoon Jolina climbed to 17 yesterday with 24 people injured and seven still missing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with