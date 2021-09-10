Third suspect in ex-journalistâ€™s murder hunted

Third suspect in ex-journalist’s murder hunted

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said lawmen are tracking down the suspect.

MANILA, Philippines — Police are hunting down another person allegedly involved in the murder of former tabloid editor Gwenn Salamida in Quezon City last month.

The source did not give details about the suspect so as as not to jeopardize the police operation.

The information about the third suspect was provided by Nilo Anub and Richard Alaba, who were arrested in Barangay Commonwealth on Sept. 3.

The Quezon City prosecutor’s office issued a resolution on Sept. 7 approving the complaint against Anub and Alaba for illegal possession of a firearm and explosives.

Police said the suspects yielded a .38-caliber handgun, a grenade and two M203 ammunition.

The Quezon City police filed the charges against the two suspects following their arrest.

Police said they are keeping a close watch on Anub and Alaba after receiving a report of threats to their safety.