Eleazar vows dismissal of cop tagged in gunrunning

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday vowed to dismiss from the service a Manila policeman allegedly involved in gunrunning and selling vehicles with spurious documents.

Eleazar ordered the Internal Affairs Service to start the summary dismissal proceedings against S/Sgt. Michael Salinas, assigned at the Raxabago, Tondo police sub-station.

Salinas was among the eight people who were arrested on Sept. 3 for allegedly selling firearms and motor vehicles in Parañaque City.

Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., National Capital Region Police Office director, said Salinas could be the leader of the group.

The other suspects were Julio Justo, who presentend himself as an agent of the National Bureau of Investigation, Arman Estanol, Jun Marvin Toledo, Bern Bryan Pingol, Enrique de Guzman, Fernando de Guzman and Arnold Marauda.

Danao said the group was allegedly involved in “rent-tangay” scam wherein suspects would rent cars from victims and then steal the vehicles.

According to Eleazar, at least 5,000 police officers had been dismissed from the service for illegal drugs and other grave offenses.

“Hindi lamang PNP ang makikinabang sa pagtanggal natin sa mga ganitong uri ng pulis kundi ang taumbayan na dapat ay aming pinagsisilbihan nang tapat at maayos,” Eleazar said. - Ghio Ong