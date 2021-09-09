



































































 




   

   









Zamboanga del Sur to implement 'no RT-PCR test, no entry' policy
                        

                           
Roel PareÃ±o - Philstar.com
Zamboanga del Sur to implement 'no RT-PCR test, no entry' policy
A resident of Brgy. San Miguel in Taguig City undergoes swabbing for coronavirus testing on April 23, 2020.
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur is imposing stringent movement restrictions and now requires COVID-19 testing for people entering the province.



Active COVID-19 cases are at 2,000 and the number puts the local health system at risk.



The policy was contained in an executive order issued by Governor Victor Yu Wednesday along with other restrictions such as requiring quarantine passes, a curfew, restrictions on mass gathering and a liquor ban.



Yu issued the order from his isolation room at the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center, where he is completing quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.



He said there will be no exemption in the requirements of negative RT-PCR test results. The tests should have been conducted within 72 hours of the arrival of inbound travelers.



The policy will be in place from September 12 until the end of the month.



Aside from Yu, Dr. Anatalio Cagampang who is the provincial health officer and chief of ZDSMC, also tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday.



Cagampang said as of Tuesday the active cases in the province have reached 2,029 with 176 new registered cases and nine mortalities.



Pagadian City continued to have the highest cases in the province with 780 active cases followed by Molave town with 96, Tambulig 76, Tigbao 70, and Dinas with 69 cases.



Cagampang earlier said the ZDSMC's 100-bed capacity has also reached above the critical level with 152 COVID patients admitted since August 11.



This also prompted the hospital to put up emergency tents outside.



"We are already full and there is also a problem in the medical oxygen supply,” Cagampang was quoted in an interview posted on the province's social media account.



Cagampang said they also lack hospital staff after 63 of their healthcare workers were also infected by the virus.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

