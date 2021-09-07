



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Senate moves BARMM polls to 2025
                        

                           
Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Senate moves BARMM polls to 2025
Fifteen senators voted to approve Senate Bill 2214, or the Act Resetting the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections to 2025.
STAR  /  Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to reset the holding of the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to 2025.



Fifteen senators voted to approve Senate Bill 2214, or the Act Resetting the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections to 2025.



Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto and Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao voted against the measure while Sen. Imee Marcos abstained.



Under Republic Act 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the BARMM vote is supposed to coincide with the general elections in May next year.



Sen. Francis Tolentino, sponsor of the measure, thanked his colleagues for supporting the passage of the bill, which he says is a contribution of the 18th Congress in securing lasting peace in Mindanao.



Tolentino said that deliberations on the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro were never easy.



Less than a year since the 80 appointed members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority took their oath in February 2019, the country was hit by the COVID pandemic.



Tolentino said both the Commission on Elections and the Department of Justice recognized the difficulty, if not the impossibility, of administering parliamentary elections next year in the region.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

