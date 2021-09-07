



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
TUPAD program in 3 Quezon City districts suspended
                        

                           
Mayen Jaymalin, Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
TUPAD program in 3 Quezon City districts suspended
Beneficiaries of the TUPAD program are assisted by Barangay Holy Spirit chairman Chito Valmocina as they talk of the alleged anomaly in the Department of Labor and Employment’s cash-for-work program yesterday.
Boy Santos
                        

                        
DOLE probes cash-for-work anomaly



MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has suspended the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program in three districts in Quezon City following alleged irregularities in the distribution of cash assistance.



“With due indulgence from Mayor Joy Belmonte, I hope you understand that we needed to suspend the TUPAD program because there are complaints from the intended beneficiaries,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said at a press briefing yesterday.



Bello said the alleged anomaly is an isolated case, but still considered alarming due to the large amount of money involved.



The DOLE is set to distribute P59 million in cash assistance to TUPAD beneficiaries in Quezon City.



However, the implementation of TUPAD in the city’s Districts 1, 2 and 5 was suspended pending the result of the DOLE’s investigation, according to Bello.



“As soon as everything has been cleared, we will resume the program in Quezon City,” Bello said.



Under the cash-for-work program, Bello said TUPAD beneficiaries in Metro Manila should be paid P5,370 for 10 days of work. Others are supposed to get P7,500 after working for 14 days.



Based on initial reports reaching the DOLE, Bello said several TUPAD beneficiaries in Quezon City did not receive the full amount of cash aid.



The beneficiaries complained that the staff or employees of certain congressmen took P5,000 and gave them only P370 each.



Bello said those found to be involved in the anomaly would be slapped with criminal charges.



“Depending on the result of the investigation, we may file charges of estafa or qualified theft,” he said.



Complainants surface



At least 50 complainants from Quezon City have filed affidavits with the DOLE in connection with the probe on the agency’s emergency employment program for displaced workers.



TUPAD beneficiaries who supposedly experienced irregularities in payouts since 2015 appeared yesterday in Barangay Holy Spirit to submit their affidavits to DOLE officials.



Barangay chairman Chito Valmocina said over 700 TUPAD beneficiaries have expressed willingness to file formal complaints in the coming days.



The specific program in Barangay Holy Spirit is reportedly being implemented by the DOLE in partnership with the office of Quezon City District 2 Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo.



From 2015 to 2019, Valmocina said it was Castelo’s husband, then congressman and now Councilor Winston Castelo, who implemented the program.



“When beneficiaries already have more than P14,000 salary, Winnie (Castelo)’s staff will get the P13,000 and the beneficiary will receive only P1,000,” Valmocina told reporters.



Noel Abcendario, a barangay worker, said after Castelo’s staff member had taken the beneficiaries’ photo holding their salary, the staff would get the “lion’s share of the cut.”



Other beneficiaries said they only got P2,000 instead of P7,518 that they should have received from the government.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

