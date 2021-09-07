Isko Moreno unveils low-cost housing project in Quiapo

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno delivers a speech during the groundbreaking of the 20-story San Sebastian Residences in Quiapo yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday led the groundbreaking for the 20-story San Sebastian Residences in Quiapo, the sixth housing project of the city government.

“This is part of our effort to address the housing problem of informal settlers. Many families here in Quiapo are only renting houses. We are giving them the opportunity to have their own homes,” Moreno said.

The San Sebastian Residences, located along Plaza Del Carmen street, will have 243 residential units, 58 parking slots, a health center, a police sub-station, four elevators, a swimming pool, a function room, a fitness center and commercial spaces for rent.

Moreno said the city government would fast-track the construction of other housing projects for the poor while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tondominium 1 and 2 as well as the Binondominium are nearing completion, he said.

The other in-city housing projects are the BaseCommunity, San Lazaro Residences and Pedro Gil Residences.

“We include the city hall’s employees who do not own a house. They are spending a lot of money in renting houses and when they are no longer in government service, they end up with little savings,” Moreno said.