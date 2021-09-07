



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
NBI files raps vs PDEA, Quezon City cops
                        

                           
Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NBI files raps vs PDEA, Quezon City cops
Inter-agency investigators gather evidence and inspect the lifeless body found inside a van following a bungled encounter between operatives of the PNP and PDEA at a fastfood chain along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2020.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday filed criminal and administrative charges against 13 members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and five Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents over the anti-narcotics operation that ended in a shootout and left three law enforcers dead last February along Commonwealth Avenue.



NBI National Capital Region director Cesar Bacani said a complaint for homicide, attempted homicide, robbery and direct assault was filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against members of both camps.



In a 77-page complaint, the NBI noted that the shootout between the QCPD and PDEA was not immediately de-escalated because “hotheads prevailed among the police officers who wanted to avenge the deaths of their colleagues.”



The complaint detailed the invectives hurled by the QCPD members against the PDEA agents, such as “******ina ninyo! Pinatay niyo mga kasama namin!” “Patayin natin itong mga ito! Tig-iisang ulo tayo dito!” “Ratratin na natin yan! Patay na ang classmate ko!” “****** ina niyo! PDEA kayo? Pinatay niyo kasama namin! Kakatayin namin kayo!”



The PDEA agents did not help the police officers that they shot, the NBI declared.



Three PDEA agents – Khee Rodas, Jelou Satiniaman and Jeffrey Baguidudol – were charged with homicide for the death of QCPD member Cpl. Eric Garado. Another PDEA agent, Romeo Asuncion, was charged with homicide for the killing of Cpl. Lauro de Guzman.



A complaint for homicide was filed against Cpl. Alvin Borja for the death of PDEA agent Rankin Gano. 



No police officer was charged for the death of PDEA informant Untong Matalnas.



In pinning down the law enforcers, NBI probers used their admissions in sworn affidavits as well as forensic examination results that traced the sources of the bullets that hit the fatalities.



Both law enforcement agencies fired shots at each other with the misconception that they were dealing with a criminal group, the NBI said.



QCPD officers Maj. Sandie Caparroso, Cpl. Paul Gandeza and Lt. Honey Besas were charged with direct assault for allegedly inflicting physical injuries on PDEA responders called to assist their colleagues.



PDEA National Capital Region director Adrian Alvarino told the NBI that he witnessed his personnel being “beaten, threatened and verbally abused” by the police officers.



The PDEA personnel were also robbed of cash, cell phones and jewerly, according to the complaint.



The NBI said three of the 12 PDEA agents suffered serious physical injuries while four others suffered less serious physical injuries.



Attempted homicide charges were filed against PDEA agent Satiniaman and eight QCPD operatives for the gunshot wounds suffered by their opponents.



DOJ Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said the department would form a panel of prosecutors to conduct a preliminary probe on the complaint filed by the NBI. – Evelyn Macairan


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

