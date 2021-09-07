Army general dies of COVID-19





































































 




   

   









Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Army general died of COVID in a hospital in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur yesterday morning.



Brig. Gen. Bagnus Gaerlan, 55, assistant commander of the Army’s Ist Infantry Division, died at past 5 a.m. at the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center (ZDSMC), according to Mary Jephte Mañebog, spokesperson for the 1st ID.



Gaerlan was the 36th COVID fatality in the military.



The Armed Forces of the Philippines has recorded a total of 17,133 COVID cases since the pandemic started.



Of the total number of cases, 1,323 were active as of Sunday.



“He died of acute respiratory failure secondary to COVID pneumonia, according to Dr. Anatalio Cagampang Jr., chief of ZDSMC,” Mañebog said.



Records showed Gaerlan was so far the most senior military official in the country to die of COVID.



He underwent antigen test on Sept.  2, which yielded positive result. He was immediately admitted at the ZDSMC.



The following day, Gaerlan underwent RT-PCR or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test, which also showed he was positive for the virus.



Mañebog said they were waiting for the decision on the proper disposition of the remains of Gaerlan, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1989 and a native of La Union.



The death of Gaerlan came as the health system of Zamboanga del Sur was reported to be at a critical level due to the surge of COVID cases, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.



Mayor, vice mayor catch COVID



A municipal mayor in Bulacan and a vice mayor in Ilocos Sur have tested positive for COVID.



Mayor Cipriano Violago of San Rafael, Bulacan, and Vice Mayor Pablito Sanidad Sr. of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur yesterday announced on social media that they contracted the virus.



Violago is the seventh mayor in Bulacan to contract the disease.



The others are Ferdie Estrella of Baliwag, Vergel Meneses of Bulakan, Eladio Gonzales Jr. of Balagtas, Jose Santiago of Bocaue, Carla Galvez-Tan of San Ildefonso and Russel Pleyto of Sta. Maria.



Sanidad said he is fully vaccinated and yet he was not spared from the coronavirus.



He said he was informed of the result of his RT-PCR test on Sunday and immediately isolated himself.



Sanidad advised people who came in contact with him in the past few days to monitor themselves.



The session hall of the Sangguniang Bayan was temporarily closed to pave the way for sanitation and disinfection. – Michael Punongbayan, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Artemio Dumlao


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

