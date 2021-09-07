



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
BARMM logs 5 Delta cases
                        

                           
Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now circulating nationwide, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday after five cases of the highly transmissible variant were detected in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).



Based on the latest biosurveillance report, the DOH said three of the cases involved local residents and the rest were returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs).



Of the 367 positive swab samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) last Friday, 279 or 76.02 percent showed the existence of the Delta variant, the DOH said.



The figure brought to 2,068 the total number of Delta variant cases detected in the country.



Of the 279 Delta cases, 245 were local residents, 21 were ROFs and 13 are undergoing verification.



Of the 245 local cases, 22 indicated addresses in Northern Mindanao, 17 each in Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley, 35 in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), 24 in Central Luzon, 19 in Bicol region, 14 in Eastern Visayas, 13 in the Cordilleras, 10 in Davao region, nine in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), five each in BARMM and Central Visayas, three in Western Visayas and one in Zamboanga peninsula.



Fifty-one cases indicated addresses in the National Capital Region, the DOH report said.



Based on the case line list, two remain active, eight have died, 267 have recovered and two others are being verified.



Tuguegarao ECQ extended



Tuguegarao in Cagayan will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until Sept. 12, the regional inter-agency task force (RIATF) reported yesterday.



It was the third time that the ECQ was extended in Tuguegarao after the RIATF denied a recommendation of the local government and other sectors to place the city under modified enhanced community quarantine.



Tuguegarao was initially placed under ECQ from Aug. 12 to 21. The strictest quarantine status was extended from Aug. 22 until 28, and again from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 due to the surge in the cases.



The city on Sunday recorded 101 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in Cagayan to 4,592 with 1,011 deaths.



GCQ in Pangasinan



Meanwhile, the province of Pangasinan will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions starting tomorrow until Sept. 30, Malacañang said yesterday.



This developed after Gov. Amado Espino and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan requested that Pangasinan be placed under a new quarantine classification due to the alarming number of COVID cases.



Espino said that both private and public hospitals in the province have reached their maximum bed capacity for COVID cases.



MECQ in Manaoag



The town of Manaoag in Pangasinan was placed under MECQ from Sept. 5 to Sept. 19 due to rising COVID cases.



Mayor Kim Mikael Amador requested the provicial inter-agency task force to place Manaoag under MECQ after the town logged 147 active cases as of Sept. 1.



The municipal government advised the public not to believe reports that a lockdown would be imposed in the area.



Town police chief Maj. Herminio Olivares said the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Manaoag is temporarily closed during the MECQ.



Holding of online masses will continue, Olivares said. – Victor Martin, Artemio Dumlao, Eva Visperas, Neil Jayson Servallos, Gilbert Bayoran


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

