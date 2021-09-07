Ayala Alabang Village bans Chinese POGO tenants

MANILA, Philippines — An exclusive village in Muntinlupa City will suspend the issuance of lease agreements and move-in permits for mainland Chinese tenants beginning Oct. 1.

The Ayala Alabang Village Association (AAVA) board of governors issued a resolution on Aug. 31, suspending the renewal of existing permits for households accommodating Chinese tenants.

The AVVA said the “unprecedented move” was in response to “incessant number of violations” by Chinese tenants said to be employed in Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) outlets.

The Chinese tenants violated the board’s resolution, which provides that residences in the village should be exclusively used for residential purposes by only one family, the AVVA said.

The association said the Chinese tenants also breached quarantine protocols, traffic rules and curfew during the pandemic.

The AAVA said it received complaints about loud noises from parties and drinking sessions held in POGO staff houses inside the village.

“The board of governors has deemed these offensive actions to have a large impact on the general safety, security and health of the community,” the AAVA said.

The association said it encountered difficulty in tracing 18 people listed as active COVID-19 cases, all with a similar residential address in the village.

The STAR tried but failed to get a comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila on the issue.