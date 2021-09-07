4 eyed to replace Coast Guard chief

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has submitted to President Duterte four nominees to replace PCG commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr., who is scheduled to retire tomorrow.

PCG spokesman Commodore Armand Balilo said they forwarded the names of Coast Guard senior officers to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, who would make the recommendation to the President.

Recommended as Ursabia’s replacement were PCG Vice Admirals Leopoldo Laroya, Eduardo Fabricante, Oscar Endona Jr. and Artemio Abu.

Balilo said the PCG would hold a simple turnover ceremony for Ursabia as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56 tomorrow.

Ursabia was appointed by President Duterte as the 27th PCG commandant on June 1, 2020.