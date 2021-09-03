



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Probers still clueless on deadly Maguindanao ambush
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 11:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Probers still clueless on deadly Maguindanao ambush
Satellite image of Radja Buayan town  in Maguindanao.
Google Maps
                        

                        
MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Probers are still trying to solve the fatal ambush Wednesday in Radja Buayan town of a father and his five-year-old son by gunmen on motorcycles, a regional police official said Friday.



Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he has directed the Maguindanao provincial police to tap the support of members of the Radjah Buayan municipal peace and order council in trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.



The suspects, armed with pistols, attacked Eskak Esmail, 38, his wife, the 35-year-old Paidza, and their five-year-old son, while on board their vehicle en route to the town proper of Radja Buayan from an interior area in the municipality.



Esmail’s son, who sustained a bullet wound in the head, died on the spot.



Esmail succumbed to bullet wounds in different parts of his body later in a hospital.



His wife, who was wounded in the ambush, is still confined in a hospital.



Ugale said responding police investigators found spent pistol cartridges scattered in the crime scene.



Senior members of the Radjah Buayan municipal police said there are indications that an “old grudge” led to the ambush that resulted in the demise of Esmail and his son.



Ugale said it was Esmail who was the target of the attack.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Probers still clueless on deadly Maguindanao ambush
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
