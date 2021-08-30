QC LGU: Some 89k families yet to claim ECQ cash aid

A barangay worker checks the temperature of residents queuing in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City for financial aid from the government on Aug. 16, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City on Monday said some 89,000 families in their locality have yet to claim their cash aid given to those who were affected by the two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine earlier this month.

In a statement, the QC government Public Information Office said 89,154 households have yet to claim theirs as they failed to appear on the schedule of distribution. But it said they have already started the payout of the unclaimed cash aid to beneficiaries of those who missed their schedule.

As of August 28, 2,339,420 individuals or 747,520 families claimed their cash aid from different distribution centers in the city, it said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has earlier said that it extended the deadline of cash aid distribution in Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna and Bataan until August 31.

Citing information from Social Services Development Department head Fe Macale, the PIO added that the city had updated its beneficiary list to remove ineligible and duplicate names before the distribution of cash aid.

In each payout site, there were also validators from the barangay, verifiers from the SSDD and paymasters from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO). A grievance committee was also set up in each site and barangay halls to address complaints on the financial aid.

The PIO said that the SSDD reported that it received 2,782 complaints at the designated payout sites, while barangays are consolidating the appeals they received.

Quezon City and the rest of Metro Manila reverted to ECQ from August 6 to 20 in a bid to prevent the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Some 11 million low-income residents of Metro Manila were approved to receive cash aid of P1,000 to 4,000 during the lockdown.

The National Capital Region transitioned to Modified ECQ status on August 21 until September 7. — Kristine Joy Patag

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.