QC LGU: Some 89k families yet to claim ECQ cash aid
MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City on Monday said some 89,000 families in their locality have yet to claim their cash aid given to those who were affected by the two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine earlier this month.
In a statement, the QC government Public Information Office said 89,154 households have yet to claim theirs as they failed to appear on the schedule of distribution. But it said they have already started the payout of the unclaimed cash aid to beneficiaries of those who missed their schedule.
As of August 28, 2,339,420 individuals or 747,520 families claimed their cash aid from different distribution centers in the city, it said.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has earlier said that it extended the deadline of cash aid distribution in Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna and Bataan until August 31.
Citing information from Social Services Development Department head Fe Macale, the PIO added that the city had updated its beneficiary list to remove ineligible and duplicate names before the distribution of cash aid.
In each payout site, there were also validators from the barangay, verifiers from the SSDD and paymasters from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO). A grievance committee was also set up in each site and barangay halls to address complaints on the financial aid.
The PIO said that the SSDD reported that it received 2,782 complaints at the designated payout sites, while barangays are consolidating the appeals they received.
Quezon City and the rest of Metro Manila reverted to ECQ from August 6 to 20 in a bid to prevent the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
RELATED: Philippines logs new record-high 22,366 COVID-19 cases
Some 11 million low-income residents of Metro Manila were approved to receive cash aid of P1,000 to 4,000 during the lockdown.
The National Capital Region transitioned to Modified ECQ status on August 21 until September 7. — Kristine Joy Patag

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The average number of COVID-19 cases per day in the National Capital Region from August 18 to 24 was 13% higher than in the previous week, according to OCTA Research.
"The growth rates in previous weeks were 54%, 46% and 67%. The reproduction number in the NCR decreased to 1.53 (with an error range of ±0.05)," the report read.
OCTA noted that this reproduction number is in the critical range.
NCR Report 08.25.21. Reproduction number in NCR decreased to 1.53. Nine LGUs with single digit or less growth rates. @allangatus @DrTonyLeachon @dzbb @cnnphilippines @onenewsph @dzrhnews @QCGov @rapplerdotcom @inquirerdotnet @NET25TV @TV5manila @FEBC_ph @dwiz882 @BomboRadyoNews pic.twitter.com/09YIGLXHCW— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) August 24, 2021
Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, a labor group that identifies as socialist, calls on the Department of Labor and Employment to release funds to help workers in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine cope with the effects of the lockdown.
BMP made the call after the Department of Budget and Management said they cannot give the labor department more funds because it still had P13 billion pesos in its emergency employment programs that can be used to provide cash aid.
The Philippine National Police will help augment public transportation in locked-down Metro Manila through its Libreng Sakay Program for Authorized Persons Outside of Residence.
Due to restrictions, public transportation will be limited throughout the Enhanced Community Quarantine.
According to a PNP advisory, the program already has 10 routes serving the capital and nearby provinces.
The free rides run from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
a. Central Terminal (Manila City Hall) to Quezon Avenue MRT 3 and vice-versa;
b. Camp Crame to “Tungko” San Jose Del Monte Bulacan (via Commonwealth Ave.) and vice-versa;
c. Camp Crame to Rodriguez Rizal (via Litex) and vice-versa;
d. Camp Crame to Taytay (via Ortigaz) and vice-versa;
e. Camp Crame to Meycauayan, Bulacan (via Mc Arthur Highway) and vice versa;
f. Camp Crame to Antipolo City and vice-versa;
g. Pasay to Monumento (EDSA) North Bound and vice-versa;
h. Monumento to Pasay Taft (EDSA) South Bound and vice-versa;
i. Camp Crame to Zapote, Bacoor, Cavite and vice-versa; and
j. Camp Crame to Novaliches and vice-versa.
"The PNP ensures that the health and safety protocols are strictly being observed in its free transportation program. Furthermore, passengers are provided with face masks, bottled waters, and useful information materials as supplies allow," the PNP also says.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte reiterates that walk-ins are not allowed in the city's vaccine sites following a video footage of large crowds forming outside vaccine sites.
Belmonte calls on those spreading false information urging the public to line up for "walk-in accommodations" to stop spreading this.
"You are literally endangering the lives of countless men, women, and children. Kung hindi kayo madadala sa pakiusap, kaso ng reckless endangerment, violation ng Cybercrime Law, at unjust vexation ang ihaharap namin sa inyo. To this end, I would like to appeal to our national law enforcement agencies to investigate these posts, and file the necessary charges," Belmonte says.
Healthcare workers at private hospitals are asking government to pay them promised financial aid after the Duterte administration’s recent order to release P10.89 billion as aid to Metro Manila residents affected by the Enhanced Community Quarantine.
"It is only right to provide ‘ayuda’ to 10 million of our fellow countrymen to be impacted by heightened quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Jao Clumia, union president of the St. Luke’s Medical Center Employees Association in Quezon City.
He says, however, that "Duterte ordered the DBM to release the funds for ‘ayuda’ while we can no longer enjoy the funds for the benefits for healthworkers stipulated under Bayanihan 2, which he signed into law, because Bayanihan 2 has lapsed."
Don Siazon, president of the UST Hospital Union, says in the same release that "NCR has less than a million private hospital workers. It would be easy for President Duterte to allocate funds for us medical frontliners because we are not that many."
Healthworkers have long been calling for the implementation of the aforementioned benefits such as life insurance, meals, accommodations, and transportation stated under Bayanihan 2 or the Bayanihan Act to Recover as One but the Department of Health – Center for Health Development returned the funds allocated for these after the law expired.
