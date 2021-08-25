



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Valenzuela gov't warns against illegal use of vaccine cards
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 11:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Valenzuela gov't warns against illegal use of vaccine cards
Undated file photo shows a vaccination card of Manila
Philstar.com / Ian Lising, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Amid reports of rampant abuse of the city-issued vaccination card, the Valenzuela City government approved an ordinance providing strict penalties to individuals and businesses committing falsification, mutilation, tampering or alteration, and unauthorized reproduction of the vaccination cards.



To recall, the local government has been issuing VCVax Passports or the Valenzuela City Vaccination Cards to fully vaccinated individuals and those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in sites within its territorial jurisdiction.





The cards serve as proof that of receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine and entitles holders to certain benefits and privileges for intrazonal movement.



Persons fully vaccinated need to present their COVID-19 domestic vaccination card issued by the legitimate vaccinating establishments according to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.



"Valenzuela City has received reports of abuse on the use of VCVax Passports such as, but not limited to, falsification, mutilation, alteration, tampering, unauthorized reproduction, and other similar acts, that defeats the very purpose of the issuance of the vaccination cards," the city government said in a statement sent to reporters.



"Although there is an existing ordinance providing penalty in abuse of any identification cards, there is an urgent need for Valenzuela City’s Sangguniang Panlungsod to enact an Ordinance to specifically regulate and penalize the abuse on the use of the VCVax Passport to avoid any ambiguity in its interpretation and implementation."



Under Ordinance No. 925, Series of 2021, or the “Anti-Illegal Use of Vaccination Card,” the following acts are prohibited:



    
	
  • the willful submission or causing to be submitted a fictitious name or false information in filling up the required data in the VCVC;
    • 
	
  • the unauthorized printing, duplication, reproduction, manufacturing preparation or issuance of any invalid VCVC purporting to be issued by the authorized vaccination establishments of the City of Valenzuela for purposes of claiming benefits or privileges pertaining thereto;
    • 
	
  • the unauthorized use or possession of VCVC, without reasonable excuse by any person other than the one whom it was issued;
    • 
	
  • falsification, mutilation, alteration or tampering of VCVC;
    • 
	
  • the possession of fake, falsified, mutilated, tampered or altered VCVC;
    • 
	
  • and the use of fake, falsified, mutilated, tampered or altered VCVC.
    • 




Violators face administrative penalties of P1,000 in the first offense, P3,000 in the second, and P5,000 in the succeeding repeats.



Business establishments found violating the ordinance can also have their business permits suspended or revoked, while the LGU may also file a criminal case against the establishment.



