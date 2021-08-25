



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Caloocan mayor tests positive for COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 9:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Caloocan mayor tests positive for COVID-19
This photo shows Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan. 
Mayor Oscar Malapitan, Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan on Wednesday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.



In a Facebook post, Malapitan said he is in good condition and is currently recovering.





He also assured that the city government of Caloocan will carry on with its duty to the people. Malapitan said he will continue to monitor the situation of the locality and coordinate with other agencies of the government.






The city mayor also urged those who have had close contact with him in the past days to self-quarantine and undergo a swab test.



“We have regular, free RT-PCR test for our residents. Coordinate with our City Health Department or Barangay Health Center in your jurisdiction. You may also call COVID-19 hotlines: 09668274519 / 09478834430,” he added in Filipino.



Caloocan and the rest of Metro Manila, as well as the provinces of Laguna and Bataan, are currently under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status until the end of August, amid rising COVID-19 infections and the threat of Delta coronavirus variant.



As of August 14, Caloocan breached the one million mark in its vaccination drive. Mass vaccination in the city also continues, as the city government urges residents to book their online appointments. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

