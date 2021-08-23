



































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Cop nabbed for extortion
                        

                           
Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A police officer accused of extortion was arrested in a police operation in Zamboanga City over the weekend, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.



Cpl. Alexis Garcia, who was said to be extorting families of suspects, was arrested at past 3 p.m. along Mayor Climaco Avenue, according to a report submitted by the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG).



Garcia was reportedly asking money from the suspects in exchange for favors, particularly the deferment of their transfer to the Zamboanga City Jail, IMEG chief Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo said.



The family of a drug suspect told IMEG officials that Garcia asked for P120,000 in exchange for the delay of their relative’s transfer to the city jail.



Garcia was brought to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s field office in Zamboanga City pending the filing of criminal and administrative charges against him.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

