Nation
                        
Go opens Malasakit Center in Leyte
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
August 23, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go led the virtual launch of the country’s 137th Malasakit Center in Baybay City, Leyte on Friday.



The Malasakit Center at the New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital is the fifth in the province and 137th in the country. It is also the 27th in the Visayas and 10th in Eastern Visayas.



Go said Filipinos availing themselves of medical assistance would no longer experienced difficulty in accessing help since public services have been brought closer to the people.



Signed into law in 2019, Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, was principally authored and sponsored by Go who serves as chair of the Senate committee on health and demography.



After seeing Filipinos struggle to get sufficient and affordable medical care, Go vowed to provide them convenient access to assistance, especially health, being offered by the government.



The Malasakit Centers Act aims to help reduce the medical expenses of patients through the combined assistance from concerned agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and Philippine Health Insurance Corp.



Go commended the medical frontliners for their sacrifices and service amid the pandemic. He appealed to the medical community to remain committed to their duties.



The ceremony was attended by Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of the President, Rep. Carl Cari, Mayor Jose Carlos Cari, Vice Mayor Ernesto Butawan and other local officials.



Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Diño and Gov. Leopoldo Dominic Petilla attended the event virtually.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

