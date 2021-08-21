2 killed, 5 wounded in North Cotabato gun attack

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead two Moro villagers and wounded five others, three of them children, in an attack in Pikit, North Cotabato late Friday.

The Pikit municipal police identified the fatalities as siblings Jamil Guiamalon and Nurisky Guiamalon.

They both died on the spot from bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They were watching television together in their house in Barangay Inug-ug in Pikit town in North Cotabato when the suspects barged in and opened fire with assault rifles.

Five other members of the Guiamalon family, Raul, Yussef and three children, ages 10, 7 and 3, were wounded in the attack.

They are now confined in a hospital.

Police investigators are still clueless on the identities of the rifle-wielding suspects and their motive for the attack.