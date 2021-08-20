'Isang' to remain far from Philippine landmass

This satellite image shows Tropical Depression Isang as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Isang will remain far from the Philippine landmass as it maintains its strength over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

At 5 a.m., Isang was located 1,100 km east of extreme north Luzon, with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Related Stories Tropical depression Isang enters Philippines

It is moving northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance will move northwestward until Saturday morning and then turn north northwestward in the afternoon.

"'Isang' is forecast to slightly intensify tomorrow but will remain a tropical depression through the forecast period," PAGASA said in an advisory.

As it is far away from landmass, Isang is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country.

Its passage is also unlikely to enhance the Southwest Monsoon or "habagat," according to the weather bureau.

Forecast position

Friday afternoon: 895 km east of extreme northern Luzon

Saturday afternoon: 685 km east northeast if Itbayat, Batanes

Sunday afternoon: 835 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside the PAR)

— Patricia Lourdes Viray