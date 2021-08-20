



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
'Isang' to remain far from Philippine landmass
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 8:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Isang' to remain far from Philippine landmass
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression Isang as it moves over the Philippine Sea east of extreme northern Luzon.
RAMMB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Isang will remain far from the Philippine landmass as it maintains its strength over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.



At 5 a.m., Isang was located 1,100 km east of extreme north Luzon, with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.





It is moving northwestward at 20 kph.



PAGASA said the weather disturbance will move northwestward until Saturday morning and then turn north northwestward in the afternoon.



"'Isang' is forecast to slightly intensify tomorrow but will remain a tropical depression through the forecast period," PAGASA said in an advisory.



As it is far away from landmass, Isang is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country.



Its passage is also unlikely to enhance the Southwest Monsoon or "habagat," according to the weather bureau.



Forecast position



    
	
  • Friday afternoon: 895 km east of extreme northern Luzon
    • 
	
  • Saturday afternoon: 685 km east northeast if Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Sunday afternoon: 835 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside the PAR)
    • 







—  Patricia Lourdes Viray


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator hits congresswoman&rsquo;s &lsquo;ostentatious wedding&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator hits congresswoman’s ‘ostentatious wedding’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros slammed yesterday a party-list lawmaker representing drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) for holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasay locks down 536 houses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasay locks down 536 houses


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local government of Pasay has placed under granular lockdown 536 houses due to soaring cases of COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lacuna recovers from COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 August 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna has recovered from COVID-19 while Mayor Isko Moreno’s vital signs remained stable on his fourth day in the hospital.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 rebels, soldier killed in Southern Leyte clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 August 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Two New People’s Army rebels and a soldier were killed while another government trooper was wounded in an encounter in Barangay Lawgawan in Bontoc, Southern Leyte on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 caught with P5 million COVID-19 test kits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 caught with P5 million COVID-19 test kits


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At least P5.05 million worth of COVID-19 rapid test kits were confiscated from four persons in Pasig on Tuesday, police said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte vows justice for slain ex-journalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte vows justice for slain ex-journalist


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has condemned the killing of a former tabloid editor in the city earlier this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP hospital crowded with COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP hospital crowded with COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Philippine National Police General Hospital at Camp Crame has been swamped with COVID-19 patients as the PNP recorded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA flags P189 million salaries of PTV-4 employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA flags P189 million salaries of PTV-4 employees


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit  has called out the state-run People’s Television Network Inc. over allegedly questionable salaries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More ECQ violators arrested
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More ECQ violators arrested


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirty-seven people were apprehended yesterday along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City for violating COVID-19 protocols and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 10 Malasakit Centers operational in ZamBaSulTa
                              


                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go praised yesterday the efforts of the Duterte administration to ensure that all Filipinos have access to health care services, particularly medical assistance for poor and indigent patients.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with