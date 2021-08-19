Ex-health chief Garin gets COVID-19 contracts virus

MANILA, Philippines — Another member of the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

“Despite following minimum health protocols and being extra cautious, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin said.

“It is fortunate that I am fully vaccinated. I can sleep soundly with the hope that this will not be severe despite my preexisting conditions, asthma, hypertension and Raynaud’s disease,” Garin, who was health secretary during the presidency of Benigno Aquino III, said.

She said she has mild symptoms and was advised by her doctor to undergo home quarantine.

“Mayroon akong sipon, ubo, lagnat at chills. Hindi naman apektado ang aking pang-amoy at panlasa. Ngunit under strict monitoring pa rin dahil ako ay tachycardic or with fast heartbeat,” Garin said.

Several other lawmakers, who have contracted the virus, have recovered.

Reps. Ditas Ramos of Sorsogon, Francisco Datol Jr. of Senior Citizens party-list and Resurreccion Acop of Antipolo City succumbed to the disease.