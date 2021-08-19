3 dead in Leyte road mishap

TOLOSA, Leyte, Philippines — Three pedestrians died and three others were wounded when a Toyota Fortuner rammed a waiting shed along the highway in Barangay Sto. Niño in Tanauan, Leyte on Tuesday.

Tanauan police chief Maj. Edgardo de Asis said Silverio Mercado, 74, and students Regine Garcia, 15, and Piolo Garcia, 14, died at the scene.

Injured were Rogelio Macapanas, 55, and Antonio Indic, 63, who were in a parked tricycle when it was hit by the SUV, and Achim Anthony Kho, 23, a passenger of the ill-fated vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, lawyer Racquel Kho, 74, was arrested.

Initial investigation showed the accident occurred when the left front wheel of the vehicle burst.