COVID-19 cases up in Central Luzon provinces

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 cases in Central Luzon increased in the past week, the OCTA Research Group said yesterday.

In terms of incidence rate or the number of new cases per population, OCTA said Bataan remains at critical level while Bulacan, Pampanga and Zambales are at high risk.

Using data from the Department of Health, OCTA said Bataan recorded an average of 242 daily cases from Aug. 10 to 16, up 105 percent from 118 cases recorded in the preceding week.

The figures translate to an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 28.49 cases per 100,000 population, the highest among the seven provinces in the region.

Bulacan logged 707 daily new cases, up 60 percent from 442, and an ADAR of 19.06 during the same period.

Pampanga recorded an average of 472 new cases per day (up 74 percent from 271) and an ADAR of 16.04 while Zambales had 97 daily new cases (up 80 percent from 54) and an ADAR of 10.70.

Tarlac, Nueva Ecija and Aurora are at moderate risk in terms of incidence rate, with ADARs of 6.43 or 95 daily new cases, 5.21 or 125 daily new cases and 2.18 or 5 daily new cases, respectively.

In terms of intensive care unit (ICU) utilization, OCTA said Tarlac, Bataan, Zambales and Pampanga are at critical rate, with above 85 percent.

The areas with the highest number of average new cases are Angeles in Pampanga (101, up from 51 in the preceding week), Malolos in Bulacan (86, up from 72), Mariveles in Bataan (85, up from 55), San Fernando in Pampanga (80, up from 51) and Sta. Maria in Bulacan (68, up from 45).

Aklan still critical

In the Visayas, Aklan remains at critical level, OCTA fellow Guido David said.

The province recorded an average of 202 daily new cases from Aug. 9 to 15, up eight percent from 187 in the preceding week. Its ADAR is critical at 33.06 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

Average daily new cases increased in Iloilo with 272 (up from 231), Antique with 70 (up from 53) and Capiz with 47 (up from 41).

Iloilo and Antique have high ADARs of 10.67 and 11.33, respectively, while Capiz is moderate, with 5.79.

ICU utilization is critical in Antique, with 100 percent, and high in Iloilo, with 81 percent.

More Delta cases

Meanwhile, Bulacan task force response cluster head Hjordis Marushka Celis said they are validating four additional Delta cases recorded in the province.

There are now 11 Delta cases in Bulacan.

Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez said eight Delta cases were recorded in the province, three of whom have recovered.

He said the number of active cases in the province rose to 1,262 yesterday, the first time that it breached the 1,000 mark.

Pangasinan and Bacolod City each recorded two additional Delta cases. – Ramon Efren Lazaro, Gilbert Bayoran, Emmanuel Tupas