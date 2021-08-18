



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Pandemic stalls Carl-Kulot murder trial

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - August 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Justice remains elusive for teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman, whose double murder trial before a Navotas court remains pending amid a pandemic.



This was unlike the murder trial involving 17-year-old Kian delos Santos, which concluded in November 2018 or after a speedy year-long trial with the conviction of three police officers.



The prosecution has rested its case in the double murder trial before Navotas Regional Trial Court Branch 287. It is the defense panel’s turn to present counter-evidence, Assistant State Prosecutor Rose Gonzales told The STAR.



Today marks the fourth anniversary of the teenagers’ deaths.



Patrolmen Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita were accused of shooting Carl, 19, dead at a grassy area in Navotas on Aug. 18, 2017, and staging a crime scene to make it appear like a shootout.



Arquilita died in prison of suspected viral hepatitis B in April 2019. Perez will face the trial alone.



Carl’s companion at the time, 14-year-old Kulot, went missing for days before he was found dead with stab wounds in a river in Nueva Ecija.



“As of now, the hearing is done via video conference, (presently at the) defense evidence stage,” the lead prosecutor said.



“Definitely, the pandemic has posted a great challenge to the trial,” Gonzales added.



The case went to trial before the Navotas court in May 2018.



Delos Santos’ murder remains the only known conviction of police officers for a drug war killing.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MURDER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bulacan bettor wins P48.6 million lotto pot
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 August 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A lone bettor in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto draw on Sunday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace wishes Moreno&rsquo;s recovery from COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace wishes Moreno’s recovery from COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang yesterday wished Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s speedy recovery from COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Avoid exposure to volcanic smog, Taal residents told
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Avoid exposure to volcanic smog, Taal residents told


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Residents living in areas near Taal Volcano have been advised to stay indoors to avoid exposure to volcanic smog or vog.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OVP, Quezon City set up drive-through jab site
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OVP, Quezon City set up drive-through jab site


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The office of Vice President Leni Robredo has partnered with the Quezon City government to set up a drive-through COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 16 rebels slain in Eastern Samar clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 August 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sixteen alleged New People’s Army guerrillas were killed in an encounter with government security forces in Dolores, Eastern Samar yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2 million COVID-19 jabs administered in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 million COVID-19 jabs administered in Quezon City


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
More than two million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Quezon City, bringing the local government closer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No policy of killing in drug war
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No policy of killing in drug war


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday assured the Commission on Human Rights that the PNP does...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bello tests positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bello tests positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello has tested positive for COVID-19 although he is fully vaccinated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 40% of Pinoys drink, 15% smoke &ndash; DOH survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
40% of Pinoys drink, 15% smoke – DOH survey


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Around 40.1 percent of Filipino adults drink alcohol while 15.5 percent are tobacco smokers, according to a mobile phone survey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator hits congresswoman&rsquo;s &lsquo;ostentatious wedding&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator hits congresswoman’s ‘ostentatious wedding’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros slammed yesterday a party-list lawmaker representing drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) for holding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with