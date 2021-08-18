Pandemic stalls Carl-Kulot murder trial

MANILA, Philippines — Justice remains elusive for teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman, whose double murder trial before a Navotas court remains pending amid a pandemic.

This was unlike the murder trial involving 17-year-old Kian delos Santos, which concluded in November 2018 or after a speedy year-long trial with the conviction of three police officers.

The prosecution has rested its case in the double murder trial before Navotas Regional Trial Court Branch 287. It is the defense panel’s turn to present counter-evidence, Assistant State Prosecutor Rose Gonzales told The STAR.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the teenagers’ deaths.

Patrolmen Jeffrey Perez and Ricky Arquilita were accused of shooting Carl, 19, dead at a grassy area in Navotas on Aug. 18, 2017, and staging a crime scene to make it appear like a shootout.

Arquilita died in prison of suspected viral hepatitis B in April 2019. Perez will face the trial alone.

Carl’s companion at the time, 14-year-old Kulot, went missing for days before he was found dead with stab wounds in a river in Nueva Ecija.

“As of now, the hearing is done via video conference, (presently at the) defense evidence stage,” the lead prosecutor said.

“Definitely, the pandemic has posted a great challenge to the trial,” Gonzales added.

The case went to trial before the Navotas court in May 2018.

Delos Santos’ murder remains the only known conviction of police officers for a drug war killing.