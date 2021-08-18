8 nabbed in Pasig drug den

MANILA, Philippines — Eight persons were arrested during a raid on a drug den in Pasig City at past midnight yesterday.

Carmen Lacuesta, 39; Camilo Retaga, 44; Carlito Rivera, 53; Jeffrey Rivera, 30; Bernard Sanchez, 33; Darwon Lagao, 37; Amy Peruda, 42, and Domingo Duazo, 32, were reportedly engaged in a drug session at the time.

Col. Roman Arugay, city police chief, said operatives of the station’s drug enforcement unit were tipped off by a concerned citizen who said that the house of Lacuesta and Retaga on Villa Patukod street in Nagpayong 1 was being used as a drug den.

Sachets of suspected shabu valued at P64,000 and drug paraphernalia were confiscated from the suspects, who are being held at the Pasig police station on drug charges.