NPA leader nabbed in South Cotabato

SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — An intelligence officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested in Polomolok town on Monday.

Pamela Peñaranda was cornered by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, 5th Special Forces Battalion and South Cotabato police in Barangay Poblacion.

Peñaranda, also secretary and finance officer of the NPA’s Davao City urban committee, did not resist arrest when served a warrant for murder.

In Bukidnon, two 15-year-old NPA combatants surrendered on Monday.

Lt. Sancho Tomaquin Jr., 88th Infantry Battalion spokesman, said the two minors are members of the North Central Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

The two said they were recruited supposedly to work as factory workers in Quezon town.