Caloocan administers 1 million vaccine doses

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan city government has breached the one million mark in its vaccination drive as of Saturday.

At least 1,011,755 vaccine doses have been administered as of Saturday, according to the Caloocan city health department.

At least 648,349 people have received a first dose while 363,406 people have been fully vaccinated.

Residents will not be allowed to walk in and should register for their vaccination, Mayor Oscar Malapitan said yesterday.

Malabon jabs half of target population

At least half of the target population in Malabon have received their first dose of vaccines against COVID-19, Mayor Antolin Oreta III said yesterday.

At least 59 percent of the target population have received their first dose while 39 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The city targets to inoculate 280,000 or 70 percent of its total 396,434 population.

Oreta said the city will continue its vaccination during weekends and beyond office hours in the 12 vaccination sites.

The city aims to attain herd immunity by November, Oreta added.

There are 754 active COVID cases in Malabon.