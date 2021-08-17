Cavite mayor catches COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi of Imus, Cavite has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Despite observing caution while performing my duties, I am sad to report that I tested positive for COVID,” Maliksi confirmed in a statement issued yesterday.

Maliksi said he is undergoing quarantine and treatment at the South Imus Specialist Hospital, where he would continue discharging his duties.

He assured his constituents that the local government would continue serving them.

Meanwhile, in Ilocos region, another police officer died of COVID, bringing the total fatalities in the Philippine National Police to 92, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said.