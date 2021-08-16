Cult members storm Davao jail, free 7 inmates

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Twenty-five alleged members of a cult raided the Davao Oriental Provincial Rehabilitation and Reformatory Center in Mati City and freed seven inmates believed to be members of the group on Saturday afternoon.

Probers said the attack occurred at past 2 p.m. when alleged members of the Pinatikan cult forcibly entered the facility to rescue their leader, identified as Cornelio Galon III.

Asie from Galon, the group released six others, identified as Ranjay Baluro, Inabitan Ismadi and Gil Sugaan as well as Arjowe, Dominador and Laudeco, all surnamed Lintuan.

A jail officer killed one of the cult members during a brief exchange of fire.

Police and military troopers were deployed to pursue the suspects and the fugitives.