



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Man dies in motorcycle mishap

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Cesar Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
LINGAYEN, Philippines — An electrician died after his motorcycle crashed into a row of steek railing in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan on Saturday night.



Wilbert Aquino, 35, reportedly lost control of the wheel as he was travelling in Barangay Batancaoa.



Aquino was declared dead on arrival at the Jesus Healing Hands Hospital.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MOTORCYCLE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transport group: Air purifier requirement in Cebu a 'band-aid solution' to pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Transport group: Air purifier requirement in Cebu a 'band-aid solution' to pandemic


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The air purifier is a mere band-aid solution. What the people need now is to hasten the distribution of free and safe vaccines,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baguio City confirms first Delta variant case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baguio City confirms first Delta variant case


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After weeks of anticipation and preparation for the possible presence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 16% of Navotas ECQ violators COVID-19 positive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
16% of Navotas ECQ violators COVID-19 positive


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A significant number of residents of Navotas who violated enhanced community quarantine protocols later tested positive for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Panelo warns of investment scam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Panelo warns of investment scam


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo yesterday warned the public against what he described as a scam using his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nearly 2 million vaccine doses administered in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nearly 2 million vaccine doses administered in Quezon City


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government is close to administering two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH suspends outpatient services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH suspends outpatient services


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital has reached a new peak in COVID-19 cases at 260 patients, prompting the PGH management to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3,000 seafarers to get jabs in Las Pi&ntilde;as
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3,000 seafarers to get jabs in Las Piñas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
At least 3,000 Filipino seafarers will be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines this week at the Villar Tent, Vista Global South...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 76% of Metro Manila seniors fully vaccinated &ndash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
76% of Metro Manila seniors fully vaccinated – MMDA


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
At least 76 percent of senior citizens in the National Capital Region are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City gives P2,000 to workers not covered by ayuda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City gives P2,000 to workers not covered by ayuda


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Workers in Quezon City who are not covered by the national government’s cash assistance during the enhanced community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 more cops die of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 more cops die of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Two members of the Philippine National Police have died after getting infected with COVID-19 as the number of active cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with