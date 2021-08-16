Man dies in motorcycle mishap
Cesar Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2021 - 12:00am
LINGAYEN, Philippines — An electrician died after his motorcycle crashed into a row of steek railing in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan on Saturday night.
Wilbert Aquino, 35, reportedly lost control of the wheel as he was travelling in Barangay Batancaoa.
Aquino was declared dead on arrival at the Jesus Healing Hands Hospital.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended