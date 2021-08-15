



































































 




   







   















Baguio City confirms first Delta variant case
A police officer checks the travel permit of a driver along Kennon Road in August 2020.
Baguio City confirms first Delta variant case

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 2:58pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — After weeks of anticipation and preparation for the possible presence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Department of Health -Cordillera has confirmed the city's first case.



The patient infected with the Delta variant has already recovered, the DOH said, while a continuous case backtracking and contact tracing is being conducted together with the Baguio City government through the Local Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (LESU).



The DOH also bared that a Returning Overseas Filipino (ROF) was also tested and confirmed as a Delta variant case but was recorded in the ROF database of the Epidemiology Bureau (EB) and is not considered a local case in Baguio City.



With this, the DOH-Cordillera is reminding residents to strictly comply with the minimum public health standards and adhere to the guidelines and protocols set by local authorities. 



The people are also strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel.



"The threat of COVID-19 and its variants is knocking on our doorstep; it is imperative for everuone to cooperate and participate in all measures that may help contain the spread of the virus," the DOH said.



In the past days, the city government has been warning the residents that the delta variant is very much possible to enter Baguio.



The Baguio health department, together with the private sector, has started preparing and ensuring the availability of medical equipment, facilities and other necessities.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

