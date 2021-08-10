



































































 




   







   















Sagada mourns death of Sulu police chief from mountain town
This January 2019 file photo shows the majestic Malboro Hills in Sagada, Mountain Province.
Sagada mourns death of Sulu police chief from mountain town

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 1:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Sagada, Mountain Province will be in mourning for eight days after the death of Police Col. Michael Cadiogan Bawayan Jr., the provincial police chief who was shot dead in Sulu by a subordinate officer.



Sagada Mayor James Pooten ordered flags to be flown at half mast from Tuesday for Bawayan, who hails from the town.





Arriving via the Loakan Airport from Zamboanga City on Tuesday morning, Bawayan's remains were brought to their house in Baguio City.



Police SSgt. Imlan Jilah shot Bawayan dead at a checkpoint in Jolo, Sulu on August 6.



Bawayan, then provincial police director of Sulu was conducting an inspection at the said checkpoint and called-out Jilah who had taken shelter from the heat.



The police director also noticed Jilah's untidy hair, prompting the police official to give the unkempt cop an instant haircut.



Reports added that Bawayan berated and even kicked the subordinate police officer.



Jilah eventually shot Bawayan several times before being shot down by the colonel's security detail.



Bawayan is from Sagada but his family resides at Upper Brookside, Baguio City.



"We extend our deepest sympathies and we mourn with his family, those who knew him, and those who recognize his exemplary service to this country," Mayor Pooten said.



He also said that he hopes "such tragedy will not be repeated and people will learn to set aside any differences as everybody works as one in maintaining peace and order in our communities during this global health crisis."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SULU PROVINCIAL POLICE OFFICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
