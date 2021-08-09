Zamboanga City fines, sends back 10 travelers for fake swab test results

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga City government on Sunday sent back to Manila eight visitors who faked their negative RT-PCR swab results to try to enter the city.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the eight arrived in Zamboanga International Airport on Saturday on a commercial flight from Manila.

Two others, originally from Jolo, Sulu, were also intercepted at the ZIA after they arrived Sunday from Manila for presenting falsified RT-PCR swab test results, Salazar said.

All the passengers were fined and then allowed to stay at a local hotel before being sent back. The accomodations and flights were at the travelers' expense.

Local authorities have sent back 23 passengers for fake swab test results.

Under a local executive order, travelers who cannot present RT-PCR test results or who fake their test results can be fined up to P5,000. The penalty also includes possible criminal charges as well as being sent back from Zamboanga City.

According to a February advisory of the Department of Health and the Department of Trade and Industry, RT-PCR tests can cost as much as P5,000 at private clinics. The price cap for tests at public laboratories is P3,800.

The city government has imposed a "no RT-PCR test result, no entry" policy despite the city being under General Community Quarantine.

The City Health Office confirmed last week a single case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the city. The index case has already recovered and has completed the mandatory isolation period.