



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Zamboanga City fines, sends back 10 travelers for fake swab test results
Zamboanga International Airport
Philippine News Agency, file

                     

                        

                           
Zamboanga City fines, sends back 10 travelers for fake swab test results

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 3:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga City government on Sunday sent back to Manila eight visitors who faked their negative RT-PCR swab results to try to enter the city.



Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the eight arrived in Zamboanga International Airport on Saturday on a commercial flight from Manila.





Two others, originally from Jolo, Sulu, were also intercepted at the ZIA after they arrived Sunday from Manila for presenting falsified RT-PCR swab test results, Salazar said.



All the passengers were fined and then allowed to stay at a local hotel before being sent back. The accomodations and flights were at the travelers' expense.



Local authorities have sent back 23 passengers for fake swab test results.



Under a local executive order, travelers who cannot present RT-PCR test results or who fake their test results can be fined up to P5,000. The penalty also includes possible criminal charges as well as being sent back from Zamboanga City.



According to a February advisory of the Department of Health and the Department of Trade and Industry, RT-PCR tests can cost as much as P5,000 at private clinics. The price cap for tests at public laboratories is P3,800.



The city government has imposed a "no RT-PCR test result, no entry" policy despite the city being under General Community Quarantine.



The City Health Office confirmed last week a single case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the city. The index case has already recovered and has completed the mandatory isolation period.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      ZAMBOANGA CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cabangbang named PSG chief
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte has appointed Col. Randolph Cabangbang as the fifth head of the Presidential Security Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 more areas eyed for ECQ inclusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two more areas that have been logging more COVID cases are being considered for inclusion under enhanced community quarantine to contain the spread of the higly contagious Delta variant, the Department of the Interior...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan to start aid distribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan to start aid distribution


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city governments of Pasig, Mandaluyong and San Juan will start this week the distribution of ayuda or cash assistance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 Chinese beached in Palawan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Coast Guard has vowed to look into how four Chinese fishermen ended up in the waters off Rizal, Palawan last Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PNP exec tagged in online seller’s kidnap-slay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A police colonel is being investigated in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a woman in Nueva Ecija.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG directs probe into barangay tanod's shooting of man in Tondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG directs probe into barangay tanod's shooting of man in Tondo


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to look into a barangay tanod’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA suspends online passport delivery services
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA suspends online passport delivery services


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The DFA apologizes for the shortcomings of QRS and requests the public’s understanding as it puts together alternative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE eyes cash grant for 3 million workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE eyes cash grant for 3 million workers


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment is looking to provide cash assistance to at least three million workers affected by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 6 Pinays bound for Dubai barred
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
6 Pinays bound for Dubai barred


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officers of the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have prevented six Filipino women from traveling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief warns public vs money-making scheme
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief warns public vs money-making scheme


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice has warned the public not to respond to a fake e-mail address posing as DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with