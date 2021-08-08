



































































 




   







   















Benguet farmers fear financial losses from Metro Manila ECQ
Farmers load sacks of harvested lettuce onto a van in Sto. Niño, Tublay Benguet in July 2020 for delivery to a trading post in La Trinidad, Benguet.
Benguet farmers fear financial losses from Metro Manila ECQ

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2021 - 2:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Vegetable farmers in Benguet and nearby areas are worried of additional losses that Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila will bring as they also deal with non-stop rains in the past two weeks.



Highland Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative General Manager Agot Balanoy said the curfew imposed in the National Capital Region from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. until the end of the ECQ will affect vegetable trading.



Balanoy said the usual market hours when the traders bring in their vegetables is from 6 a.m. to midnight everyday. She said that because of shortened market hours, traders and farmers as well as buyers from NCR have agrred to lessen the volume of vegetables that will brought into the capital.



Prices of vegetables are expected to go down since fewer people will be out to buy.



Farmer are waiting for much needed assistance from the Department of Agriculture - Cordillera in coming up with a solution.



The first ECQ in March 2020 saw farmers throwing away produce that had rotted because of problems in transporting them through quarantine checkpoints. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

