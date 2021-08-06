Manila prepared for ECQ â€“ Isko

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila city government is prepared for the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Mayor Isko Moreno said yesterday.

Moreno signed Executive Order No. 20, which laid down the guidelines for the two-week hard lockdown.

He said vaccinations would continue in the city during the ECQ.

Authorized persons outside of residence, including medical frontliners and workers in permitted industries are exempted from the curfew.

“Let’s strive to be productive during this ECQ. Let’s use this as an opportunity to get ahead of the virus,” Moreno said.

He expressed hope that this would be the last hard lockdown in Metro Manila.

Moreno added that night vaccinations in the city would continue as long as there are available vaccines.