Fabian agriculture damage nearing P700 million

MANILA, Philippines — Damage to agriculture due to the southwest monsoon, which was intensified by Typhoon Fabian, has reached nearly P700 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a bulletin yesterday, the DA said 26,994 farmers and 34,029 hectares of agricultural areas were affected in Bicol, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Central Luzon, the Cordilleras, Ilocos, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Western Visayas.

Production losses were estimated at 14,175 metric tons and total damage is valued at P698.53 million.

”Affected commodities included rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, fisheries and agri-infrastructure,” the DA said.