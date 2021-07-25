Monsoon rains to dampen Duterte's final SONA â€” PAGASA

Monsoon rains to dampen Duterte's final SONA — PAGASA
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Sunday said the southwest monsoon or habagat would prevail in the country during President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address tomorrow, and for almost the entire week.
In a special outlook, forecasters said the habagat would be the "dominant weather system in the next five days."
Flooding has hit various cities and provinces throughout the country last week, with thousands currently on evacuation sites.
Three people have also died from monsoon rains, per local disaster response officials.
PAGASA said the western section of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will see cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains on Monday.
No tropical cyclone is expected, however.
"Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will prevail and Manila Bay will be moderate to rough," said Vicente Palcon Jr., PAGASA's officer in charge in its weather division.
Protesters traditionally mark SONAs with demonstrations. But the Philippine National Police has since urged them to consider holding their mass actions online.
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said he has instructed cops to observe maximum tolerance in dealing with groups who would hold protests during Duterte's final report to the nation.
Follow this thread for updates on the preparations for and the delivery of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address.
Photo: RTVM screengrab from SONA 2020
Akbayan party-list will hold a "Goodbye, Duterte!" protest in Quezon City on Friday, July 23, days before President Rodrigo Duterte will give the last State of the Nation Address of his presidency, the party-list says in an advisory.
"Akbayan advocates will bring oversized and colorful letters to spell out 'Goodbye, Duterte' along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. They will also bring moving boxes to send the strong message that Duterte needs to move out of his office as soon as possible and face accountability for his crimes against the people," it also says.
The protest will be at the Commission on Human Rights grounds, the site of a "freedom park" where protests and small gatherings are allowed.
The House of Representatives will allow around 350 people to attend President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, the last for his presidency, on June 26, House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza says.
In a briefing, Mendoza says attendees will be from the Senate, House as well as other agencies. The number also includes guests.
He says the House session hall can normally hold around 1,500 people but capacity is lower due to physical distancing requirements.
Attendees will need to take an RT-PCR test prior to the SONA and an antigen test on the day of the address.
- Latest
- Trending