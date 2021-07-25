Monsoon rains to dampen Duterte's final SONA â€” PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Sunday said the southwest monsoon or habagat would prevail in the country during President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address tomorrow, and for almost the entire week.

In a special outlook, forecasters said the habagat would be the "dominant weather system in the next five days."

Flooding has hit various cities and provinces throughout the country last week, with thousands currently on evacuation sites.

Three people have also died from monsoon rains, per local disaster response officials.

PAGASA said the western section of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will see cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains on Monday.

No tropical cyclone is expected, however.

"Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will prevail and Manila Bay will be moderate to rough," said Vicente Palcon Jr., PAGASA's officer in charge in its weather division.

Protesters traditionally mark SONAs with demonstrations. But the Philippine National Police has since urged them to consider holding their mass actions online.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said he has instructed cops to observe maximum tolerance in dealing with groups who would hold protests during Duterte's final report to the nation.