PNP urges cooperation with extended curfew hours in Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines — As it begins enforcing curfew anew, the Philippine National Police on Sunday called for cooperation in the implementation of the lengthened curfew hours in Metro Manila.
The decision to revert to the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours—from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. initially—was made in response to the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 after the Department of Health confirmed cases of local transmission of the variant.
Through these curfew hours, the movement of the public will be limited, according to the Metro Manila Council.
In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar explained the longer curfew hours is necessary in order to help contain the spread of the Delta variant, described as more virulent based on what happened in India.
"It is not new to have longer curfew hours in Metro Manila so we expect our countrymen to follow this policy," Eleazar said.
"With our police, I expect proper explanation and treatment of those who violate the curfew hours, and I also expect our countrymen to respect this policy as well as the people who implement it," he added.
President Rodrigo Duterte has relied on the Philippine National Police time and time again to enforce his returns-to-curfew. Critics have called the strategy an unnecessarily militaristic response to a health problem.
Earlier on in the community quarantine, thousands of quarantine violators were fined and arrested by police officers. Rights violations and even killings are well-documented.
But Eleazar on Sunday also expressed confidence that the decision for longer curfew hours would no longer result in arrests and other unnecessary confrontations between the violators and people enforcing the rule, including policemen and barangay watchmen.
"If we keep our safety and that of our family in mind, I believe that we will not need confrontations to reach the police station and lead to arrests over curfew hours," the PNP chief said.
To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,262 of whom are still active cases.
At least 64 cases of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible, have already been reported in the country.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The Metro Manila Council says the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours are back in Metro Manila amid the threat of Delta variant of COVID-19 effective tomorrow, July 25.
The National Capital Region will be placed under General Community Quarantine "with heightened restrictions" from July 23 to 31, the Palace says.
The last time that "heightened restrictions" were imposed, the government allowed only essential interzonal — or between areas with diferent classifications — travel.
Indoor dining was allowed at 20-percent seating capacity and outdoor dining was limited to 50-percent capacity.
Tourist attractions were allowed to operate at 30-percent capacity.
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.
Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.
Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.
Quezon City may terminate its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corp. over "technical difficulties" on its eZConsult service that have prevented residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination slots.
"We have issued an ultimatum to Zuellig so they can improve their system quickly and provide all the deliverables. If not, we have no other choice but to find another company that can do the job quickly and efficiently," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a press statement.
The eZConsult system bogged down in June 10, 2021, the QC government said, "causing the city government’s inability to provide vaccines to its constituents in a quick and timely manner."
It said the city may also seek damages from the company over the inconvenience that the technical difficulties caused.
The curfew in the National Capital Region will be adjusted to from midnight to 4 a.m., Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos announces.
The new curfew hours — shorter than the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed in May — will take effect on June 15.
