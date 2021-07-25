PNP urges cooperation with extended curfew hours in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — As it begins enforcing curfew anew, the Philippine National Police on Sunday called for cooperation in the implementation of the lengthened curfew hours in Metro Manila.

The decision to revert to the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours—from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. initially—was made in response to the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 after the Department of Health confirmed cases of local transmission of the variant.

Through these curfew hours, the movement of the public will be limited, according to the Metro Manila Council.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar explained the longer curfew hours is necessary in order to help contain the spread of the Delta variant, described as more virulent based on what happened in India.

READ: Here's a briefer on the uniform Metro Manila curfew

"It is not new to have longer curfew hours in Metro Manila so we expect our countrymen to follow this policy," Eleazar said.

"With our police, I expect proper explanation and treatment of those who violate the curfew hours, and I also expect our countrymen to respect this policy as well as the people who implement it," he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has relied on the Philippine National Police time and time again to enforce his returns-to-curfew. Critics have called the strategy an unnecessarily militaristic response to a health problem.

Earlier on in the community quarantine, thousands of quarantine violators were fined and arrested by police officers. Rights violations and even killings are well-documented.

But Eleazar on Sunday also expressed confidence that the decision for longer curfew hours would no longer result in arrests and other unnecessary confrontations between the violators and people enforcing the rule, including policemen and barangay watchmen.

READ: Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?

"If we keep our safety and that of our family in mind, I believe that we will not need confrontations to reach the police station and lead to arrests over curfew hours," the PNP chief said.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,262 of whom are still active cases.

At least 64 cases of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible, have already been reported in the country.