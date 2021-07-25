



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP urges cooperation with extended curfew hours in Metro Manila
Members of the Quezon City Police District keep their post on Jose Abad Santos Street at Sitio 5, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Quezon City after it was placed under a special concern lockdown on March 9, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
PNP urges cooperation with extended curfew hours in Metro Manila

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 4:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — As it begins enforcing curfew anew, the Philippine National Police on Sunday called for cooperation in the implementation of the lengthened curfew hours in Metro Manila.



The decision to revert to the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours—from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. initially—was made in response to the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 after the Department of Health confirmed cases of local transmission of the variant.





Through these curfew hours, the movement of the public will be limited, according to the Metro Manila Council. 



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar explained the longer curfew hours is necessary in order to help contain the spread of the Delta variant, described as more virulent based on what happened in India.



READ: Here's a briefer on the uniform Metro Manila curfew



"It is not new to have longer curfew hours in Metro Manila so we expect our countrymen to follow this policy," Eleazar said.



"With our police, I expect proper explanation and treatment of those who violate the curfew hours, and I also expect our countrymen to respect this policy as well as the people who implement it," he added.



President Rodrigo Duterte has relied on the Philippine National Police time and time again to enforce his returns-to-curfew. Critics have called the strategy an unnecessarily militaristic response to a health problem. 



Earlier on in the community quarantine, thousands of quarantine violators were fined and arrested by police officers. Rights violations and even killings are well-documented. 



But Eleazar on Sunday also expressed confidence that the decision for longer curfew hours would no longer result in arrests and other unnecessary confrontations between the violators and people enforcing the rule, including policemen and barangay watchmen.



READ: Is deploying cops really a 'tried and tested' pandemic response?



"If we keep our safety and that of our family in mind, I believe that we will not need confrontations to reach the police station and lead to arrests over curfew hours," the PNP chief said.



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.54 million coronavirus infections in the country, 54,262 of whom are still active cases. 



At least 64 cases of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible, have already been reported in the country.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 24, 2021 - 3:23pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.



Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 24, 2021 - 3:23pm                              


                              
The Metro Manila Council says the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew hours are back in Metro Manila amid the threat of Delta variant of COVID-19 effective tomorrow, July 25.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 23, 2021 - 10:36am                              


                              
The National Capital Region will be placed under General Community Quarantine "with heightened restrictions" from July 23 to 31, the Palace says.



The last time that "heightened restrictions" were imposed, the government allowed only essential interzonal — or between areas with diferent classifications — travel.



Indoor dining was allowed at 20-percent seating capacity and outdoor dining was limited to 50-percent capacity.



Tourist attractions were allowed to operate at 30-percent capacity.



 



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 21, 2021 - 4:54pm                              


                              
Manila allows walk-in clients in all vaccination sites following low vaccination turnouts reported in the city.



Mayor Isko Moreno issued the directive at 4:30 p.m., Manila Public Information Office says.



Manila City started its no-walk in policy on Monday, resulting to low vaccination turnouts.



                           

                           

                              

                                 June 16, 2021 - 12:25pm                              


                              
Quezon City may terminate its contract with Zuellig Pharma Corp. over "technical difficulties" on its eZConsult service that have prevented residents from signing up for COVID-19 vaccination slots.



"We have issued an ultimatum to Zuellig so they can improve their system quickly and provide all the deliverables. If not, we have no other choice but to find another company that can do the job quickly and efficiently," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte says in a press statement.



The eZConsult system bogged down in June 10, 2021, the QC government said, "causing the city government’s inability to provide vaccines to its constituents in a quick and timely manner."



It said the city may also seek damages from the company over the inconvenience that the technical difficulties caused.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 14, 2021 - 11:46am                              


                              
The curfew in the National Capital Region will be adjusted to from midnight to 4 a.m., Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos announces.



The new curfew hours — shorter than the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed in May — will take effect on June 15.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 10 areas in Manila impassable due to flood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10 areas in Manila impassable due to flood


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 10 areas in Manila were rendered impassable to light vehicles yesterday due to floods following three days of heavy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOTr, LTO defend private motor vehicle inspection centers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 July 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Despite renewed criticism, the Department of Transportation  and Land Transportation Office  said they are standing firm in supporting the operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers to do roadworthiness...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati employee nabbed for extortion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A member of the Makati City government’s public safety department was arrested on Thursday after trying to extort at least P200,000 from the owners of two bars that the city government previously shut dow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu, Lapu-Lapu COVID-19 cases rise — OCTA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More COVID-19 cases were recorded in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu in the past week, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P136 million shabu seized in Cavite
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Twenty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P136 million were seized in a drug bust in Bacoor, Cavite yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Blaans, Army forge community-empowerment projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blaans, Army forge community-empowerment projects


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Blaans in the adjoining South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces, both under Administrative Region 12, have long been ranting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rains from habagat seen to persist on Sunday &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rains from habagat seen to persist on Sunday — PAGASA


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA on Sunday raised its yellow warning in Zambales, Bataan and Pampanga, and said rains would continue to persist in Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taal Volcano&rsquo;s alert level lowered to 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taal Volcano’s alert level lowered to 2


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has lowered Taal Volcano’s alert status, citing its decreased...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tagle back in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tagle back in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Manila archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is back in the country after four months at the Vatican.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine card, negative COVID-19 test required for SONA attendees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine card, negative COVID-19 test required for SONA attendees


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers and government officials will have to present their completed vaccination cards and negative reverse transcription-polymerase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with