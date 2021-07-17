COA flags NDCP for P521 million unfinished projects

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the National Defense College of the Philippines (NDCP) over two unfinished construction projects amounting to P521.73 million initiated in 2018.

In its 2020 annual audit report on the NDCP, the COA said the agency awarded contracts for the design and construction of a P139.98-million student dormitory on Oct. 12, 2018 and a P381.75-million academic building on Dec. 27, 2018.

COA records show both contracts were awarded to Legazpi Premium Development Corp., with a project duration of 330 calendar days, including the design phase.

The COA’s audit team found that the contractor submitted the consolidated final plan and design for both projects to the NDCP only on Jan. 31, 2020, which was then approved by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The delayed approval of the final plan was due to the NDCP’s change of project sites at Camp Aguinaldo even after the contracts were already bidded out, in violation of the procurement law, the COA said.

“The change of project site leads to a substantial change and non-applicability of the preliminary plan and design, construction studies and other parameters stated in the bidding documents; therefore, the conduct of bidding and awarding of contract was considered invalid,” the COA said.

The construction work for both projects started only in January this year but the NDCP did not impose any sanctions for the delay, according to COA.

The COA said that while the contractor posted a performance security bond totalling P521.73 million to guarantee the performance of its contractual obligations, the bond expired in 2020 and has not been renewed.

As early as 2018, the NDCP paid the contractor a 15-percent mobilization fee for both projects amounting to P78.26 million.

The COA said the NDCP must require the contractor to renew the security bond and have the firm pay damages for the delay.