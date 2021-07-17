1 dead in Ermita fire

MANILA, Philippines — A man died in a fire that broke out in Ermita, Manila at past midnight yesterday.

In a spot report, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the victim as Jose Nonie Gregorio, 50. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at a two-story residential structure along Arquiza street at around 1 a.m. and reached second alarm before it was put out at past 3 a.m.

The fire affected 15 families and destroyed P60,000 worth of property.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the BFP said.

Meanwhile, another fire burned down six houses along San Jose street in Barangay Elias Aldana, Las Piñas yesterday.

The fire started at around 4:26 a.m. and reached second alarm before it was put out less than an hour later.

The blaze left eight families homeless and P450,000 worth of damage.

FO2 Harold Salem suffered a laceration on his right index finger during the fire.