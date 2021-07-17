4 Sayyaf men killed in Basilan clash

MANILA, Philippines — Four suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed and another was arrested in a police operation in Lamitan, Basilan on Thursday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the clash occurred when Special Action Force commandos and local police served arrest warrants for murder, kidnapping and carjacking at the hideout of the suspects in Barangay Balobo at around 1:30 a.m.

Eleazar identified the fatalities as Baradi Ganie, Remie Ganie, Mando Morales and Jack Akalul. Dawam Morales was arrested.

The bandits were said to be followers of sub-leader Radzmil Jannabul.

Police said a submachine gun, a .45-caliber pistol, two .30-caliber carbine rifles and a shotgun were recovered from the suspects.

Eleazar ordered concerned police units to be on alert against possible retaliatory attacks from the bandits.

Meanwhile, two suspected suppliers of firearms to Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu and Basilan were arrested in a raid in Zamboanga City on Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genero Ylagan, Zamboanga peninsula police director, said Asidol Susukan Ahalul and Julhari Sahara were arrested in Barangay Sta. Barbara.

Col. Rexmel Reyes, Zamboanga police chief, said Ahalul is a cousin of slain sub-leader Idang Susukan.

Five rifles and smuggled cigarettes were reportedly seized from the suspects. – Roel Pareño