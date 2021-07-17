Reds burn heavy equipment in Surigao del Norte

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines — Around 20 suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels burned heavy equipment being used by a mining firm in Sitio Kinalalabhan, Barangay Cagdianao in Claver, Surigao del Norte on Thursday.

Town police chief Maj. Mira Perocho said six pay loaders owned by a trucking company and construction machinery supplier based in Butuan and Cagayan de Oro were destroyed.

Meanwhile, barangay officials in Cambuayon in Bacuag, also in Surigao del Norte, claimed that the two men killed and two others wounded in an alleged encounter with soldiers on Monday were coconut farm workers and not communist rebels.

Barangay captain Jevelyn Abad said one of the fatalities and another who was wounded are her brothers while the rest are her relatives. She said the victims went to Sitio Panukan to harvest coconuts.

The military said the casualties are members of the NPA’s Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee.