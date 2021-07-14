



































































 




   

   









Navotas distributes cash allowance to PWD scholars
File photo shows a PWD in crutches. For many PWDs, mobility is the main problem holding them back.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

                     

                        

                           
Navotas distributes cash allowance to PWD scholars

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 5:18pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Navotas City local government unit has officially begun the distribution of cash allowance to special education students classified as persons with disability, it disclosed Wednesday.



In a press release sent to reporters, the city information office said that some 375 beneficiaries of the PWD Students Educational Assistance/Scholarship received cash allowance worth P2,500 for the months of January to May.





Of this total, 341 are still elementary school students, while 12 are in high school, and 22 are currently enrolled in Navotas Polytechnic College.



Under the scholarship, the city government provides PWD students with P500 monthly educational assistance totaling up to P5,000 per academic year.



The scholars for their part are expected to attend at least 90% of the allotted school days per school year and actively participate in their classes.



“This school year has been difficult for our learners, especially those who are differently-abled. We hope that through the educational assistance, we were able to lessen their worries and help them cope with the challenges brought about by the pandemic,” Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said.



Applicants to the program need to be Navoteños or at least one of their parents/guardians are bonafide residents and registered voters in Navotas. They should be enrolled in a public school or any SPED school within the city.



They must also have a PWD identification card issued or validated by the city Persons with Disability Affairs Office and their family should not be a beneficiary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino program.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

